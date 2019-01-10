The Case for a Rabbi Wario

Ball’s in your court, Nintendo

Look: I love Wario. He is a man after my own heart, a reminder that the pure, unfiltered id is often a more honest and genuine way to be a person than the cowardly faux-heroism of his rival, the jumpman. I respect Wario’s entrepreneurial spirit, and I empathize with his pained attempts to maintain a friendship with the failure Waluigi. Whom among us does not have a Waluigi in our lives, tagging along as we execute our schemes? If you don’t, you are the Waluigi.



But there’s one glaring problem with Wario—he is also an enormous goblin man with a trollish nose who loves money. He is, unavoidably, a character out of a 19th century newspaper cartoon about the dangers of the Rothschilds or whatever other avatar of the globalist Jewish menace.



Yes, it’s true: Wario is kind of an anti-Semitic caricature.



This is not to say that Wario should be canceled—he rules too hard, and is too integral to the continued existence of the Mario Tennis and Mario Party franchises. There is another solution. Rather than expunging Wario from the Mario universe, Nintendo needs to acknowledge the possibility that he can reasonably be interpreted as Jewish, accept that as part of his identity, and give him some appropriate clothing and activity options in future games. If Mario’s Italian background can be a thread of his decades-long tapestry, there is no reason the same cannot be true for Wario’s—likely patrilineal, let’s be honest—Jewish heritage.



Nintendo has a few options as far as this goes. They could make Wario really more of a cultural Jew, and have him go to Shabbos dinner a few times a year and light Hanukkah candles with a fire flower. He could be more of a Larry David Jew—an antagonist who is less of an enemy to Mario and more of an annoying guy who keeps asking about the proper etiquette around freeing a princess and using other people’s Warp Pipes. But, for me, personally, there is exactly one thing Nintendo can do to get me to a point where I am comfortable with Wario’s clear Semitic lineage: make him a rabbi.



First of all, shut up. This is a good idea.



Second, consider that any even slightly creative take on Wario will be excellent, and this one doubly so. Wario is cool and good, and would be even cooler and better if he were a spiritual leader in his community. In this version of the Mario universe theology—call it the Mushroom Kingdom of Heaven—the Italian-to-the-core Mario is clearly a defrocked and disgraced Catholic priest, unable to restrain his desire to commit the mortal sin of Goomba murder. Wario, meanwhile, has found a semblance of peace and a stable relationship with God, albeit one where he constantly questions the justice of a deity who would command Abraham to sacrifice his son Isaac, or to allow Bowser to suffer from a compulsion to repeatedly kidnap Peach.



All illustrations and header art by Matt Lubchansky

Third, his outfits would be excellent. I think this goes without saying.



Fourth, imagine the hijinks that will ensue once Wario has received smicha—rabbinical authority. Picture, if you will, a WarioWare-style game about Wario being a rabbi. Gone are the minigames of Wario’s secular past, when the yellow man had to drive away from trees or fly paper airplanes. Instead, WarioWare Temple Beth Shalom will find Wario dealing with the many challenges of being in a leadership position at a synagogue with a rapidly growing congregation.



Whether he’s giving his congregants pre-marriage counseling, lighting Shabbat candles, or rolling and unrolling the Torah scroll, this installment of WarioWare will have a seemingly-endless series of rabbinical tasks for Wario. He will dunk converts in the mikvah, clear the synagogue of chametz (bread) during the lead-up to Passover, and shake his ass (and his gragger) during the Purim festivities. He will love the members of his temple, and he will lead them closer to God. As a certified mohel, he will perform a bris for Baby Mario with a giant pair of scissors.



Finally, consider what it would look like to be a member of Wario’s congregation. The answer? It would be sick as hell.



Wario will be a fun rabbi, but he will also be a good one. As an incorrigible egotist, Wario is more than prepared for carrying on the long tradition of Jews yelling at each other about the finer points of Talmudic interpretation. As a partially reformed villain who has succumbed to greed in the past, he knows the sin that lies in men’s hearts intimately, and how to lead the members of his congregation away from temptation. And as a man who has been locked in an eternal struggle with his ostensibly purer, more perfect self, Wario grasps the importance of understanding the often-fraught lines between good and evil.



Judaism can ask us to be harsh sometimes—there’s a reason “Old Testament” is often used as a synonym for “unsparing”—but it also demands we seek forgiveness, and move toward a better world in small, clear ways. It demands we constantly think through and struggle with our commitments, and consider ourselves in relation to others as part of a community. It demands that we make it in our image, generation after generation, Jew after Jew. It demands, in other words, Rebbe Wario.